Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Contacts App With Notifications Widget

Alphabet GOOGL unveiled a new notifications feature in Google Contacts, allowing users to view their call and message notifications on widgets.



The notifications widget comes with a badged bell icon in the top-right corner, joining background images and shortcuts for calling and messaging.



Users can now receive prompts that enable them to quickly respond to their recent messages from Google Contacts.



Alphabet is expected to gain solid traction across Android users on the back of its latest move.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

More on Google Contacts

Apart from the notifications widget, the company also updated Google Contacts for Android with a new "Organize" tab. The new interface includes tools like "Google" for easy contact management, reminders, emergency contacts, family group settings, household contacts, contact restore, and trash for deleted accounts.



Alphabet is also preparing a new page for adding a new contact in Google Contacts. This page is intended to simplify the adding contact process by hiding fields not used on all contacts. The new page requires a name, company, and phone number, with additional fields like email, significant date, address, and notes.



The company added another update to Google Contacts, which now offers a dedicated section for setting and managing custom contact ringtones on Android devices. The "Contact ringtones" section, located under the "Fix & Manage" tab, also allows users to change and import ringtones.



Alphabet unveiled a new section for "Connected apps" under the main contact information in Google Contacts, allowing messages, voice, and video calls with apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Google Meet.

Wrapping Up

All the above-mentioned endeavors will further bolster its Android offerings. This, in turn, will boost its Google Services segment, which remains a key growth catalyst for the company. Alphabet’s shares have rallied 23.5% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 17.8%.



In the first quarter of 2024, Google Services segment increased 13.6% year over year to $70.4 billion, accounting for 87.4% of the total revenues.



The strengthening Google Services segment is expected to aid Alphabet’s overall financial performance in the near term.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 total revenues stands at $295.12 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 15.1%.



The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $7.57 per share, indicating a 30.5% rise from the year-ago figure. The figure has been revised upward by 11.8% in the past 60 days.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Salesforce CRM, CrowdStrike CRWD and Intuit INTU, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Salesforce have gained 8.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for CRM is 17.45%.



Shares of CrowdStrike have gained 32.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for CRWD is currently projected at 22.31%.



Shares of Intuit have gained 4.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for INTU is 14.57%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.