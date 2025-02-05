Alphabet Falls on Cloud Growth Fears

Here's our initial take on Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) fourth-quarter financial report.

Key Metrics

Metric Q4 2023 Q4 2024 Change vs. Expectations Total revenue $86.31 billion $96.47 billion +12% Missed Adjusted earnings per share $1.64 $2.15 +31% Beat Google advertising revenue $65.52 billion $72.46 billion +11% n/a Google cloud revenue $9.19 billion $11.96 billion +30% n/a

Alphabet Can't Grow Fast Enough to Keep Wall Street Happy

Alphabet's fourth-quarter financials showed solid gains. Overall sales growth of 12% came in just shy of the consensus forecast among those following the stock, with Google Search, YouTube, and various other services helping to produce consistent growth. Net income climbed 28% year over year, and a modest decline in outstanding shares helped boost earnings-per-share figures at an even faster 31% rate.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Many investors are watching the Google Cloud business closely, seeing it as the main growth driver to offset any competitive challenges to Alphabet's core search business. Gains of 30% in segment revenue reflected the success of the Google Cloud Platform and various new initiatives, including artificial intelligence infrastructure and generative AI solutions. However, Alphabet shareholders had anticipated Google Cloud revenue well above the $12 billion mark, making the actual figures a bit of a disappointment.

Immediate Market Reaction

Investors weren't pleased with Alphabet's missed targets. The tech stock moved sharply lower, down as much as 7% in the first half hour of the after-hours session following the close of regular trading Tuesday afternoon.

However, the news from Alphabet wasn't all that surprising in the context of recent events. Rival Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) also had trouble meeting high expectations from Wall Street for its cloud business when it released its own quarterly report last week. Even with the after-hours declines, Alphabet shares still trade slightly higher than where they started the year.

What to Watch

Stocks rise and fall in the short run based on quarterly results, but Alphabet still seems to be participating fully in the AI boom. CEO Sundar Pichai called out Alphabet's AI leadership, including AI-driven search overviews and the pervasiveness of artificial intelligence-related features across Alphabet's product and services suite.

AI initiatives won't come cheap, though, as Pichai predicted capital expenditures of $75 billion in 2025. For now, most investors are happy to see Alphabet participating fully in AI expansion. At some point, though, the tech company will have to prove that those steep investments will pay off with lasting positive results. That's what long-term investors in Alphabet need to watch for in the years ahead.

Helpful Resources

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $307,661 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,088 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $536,525!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.