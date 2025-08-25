Alphabet Expands Pixel Portfolio: Is it the Next Revenue Pillar?

Alphabet’s GOOGL expanding Pixel portfolio is expected to boost its footprint in the smartphone and wearables market, thereby driving top-line growth. Google subscriptions, platforms and devices revenues were $11.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025, up 20.3% year over year. This is expected to drive Google Services revenues, which increased 11.7% year over year to $82.54 billion and accounted for 85.6% of second-quarter 2025 total revenues.



The latest Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL devices are powered by the Google Tensor G5 chip and the newest Gemini Nano model. These devices feature a refined camera bar and Pixelsnap for built-in Qi2 wireless charging. GOOGL launched Pixel 10 Pro Fold, its most durable foldable phone yet, and features a new gearless hinge, which is twice as durable as Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s. Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also the first foldable with a built-in Qi2 charging feature.



Alphabet expanded the watch portfolio with Pixel Watch 4 that features a first-of-its-kind domed Actua 360 display and supports standalone Satellite Communication. Pixel Watch 4 has a 25% longer battery life, and the Quick Charge Dock allows Pixel Watch 4 to charge 25% faster than before, going from 0-50% in just 15 minutes. The company expanded the Pixel Buds family with Pixel Buds 2a, which are smaller and lighter than Pixel Buds A-series. This lightweight device offers Active Noise Cancellation and is powered by Tensor A1 and enhanced with Google AI.



The expanded Pixel portfolio is expected to boost demand for Google AI, driving Google Services revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 Google Services revenues is pegged at $84.51 billion, indicating 10.5% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

GOOGL Faces Tough Competition

Alphabet faces stiff competition from the likes of Apple AAPL and Garmin GRMN in the smartphone and wearables market.



Apple is benefiting from the growing adoption of Apple Intelligence that is infused across iPhone, Mac, and iPad. In April, Apple launched the next level of language updates with Apple Intelligence, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, simplified Chinese, and localized English to Singapore and India. This is expected to boost iPhone upgrades and further increase the installed base. Apple expects the September quarter’s (fourth-quarter fiscal 2025) Services year-over-year growth rate to be similar to that of the June quarter (13.3% year over year).



Garmin’s expanding Venu and vivoactive smartwatch series, which boast new health and wellness features, including nap detection and enhanced sleep coaching, is a key catalyst. Garmin’s latest Venu 3 is gaining solid traction on the back of its rich wellness and fitness features. The company’s new music-enabled smartwatches integrated with Spotify and Deezer are gaining traction in the global wearables market. For 2025, Garmin expects fitness revenues to rise more than 25% year over year.

GOOGL’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Alphabet shares have appreciated 9.7% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 12.5%.

The GOOGL stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 6.9X compared with the broader sector’s 6.67X. Alphabet has a Value Score of C.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $10 per share, up 2.8% over the past 30 days, suggesting 24.4% growth from fiscal 2024’s reported figure.



