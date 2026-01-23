Alphabet Cools After the Run: Buy Now or Wait for a Better Entry?

Just a week ago, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) made headlines and history by crossing the $4 trillion market capitalization mark, becoming the world’s second-most-valuable company behind NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). Fast forward a week, and the stock has cooled modestly, pulling back just over 3.5% from its record highs and finding short-term support near the $320 level.

With Alphabet continuing to outperform its Magnificent Seven peers and further solidifying its dominance in the AI race, investors are faced with a familiar question. Might this pullback be enough to justify stepping in, or is patience still warranted for a greater entry price and opportunity to purchase GOOGL at lower prices?

GOOGL Pulls Back Toward Support

Alphabet has been in a steady and well-defined uptrend since reporting blowout second-quarter results on July 23, 2025. That earnings report effectively put lingering concerns around AI competition to rest, reinforced the company’s wide moat, and propelled the stock out of a multi-month base and into a new leg higher. Since then, shares have rallied more than 50%, consistently printing higher highs and higher lows.

From a technical perspective, the recent pullback from 52-week highs fits neatly within that broader uptrend. This is not a correction, nor does it resemble a classic “dip-buying” opportunity. Instead, it looks like routine consolidation following an extended run. For long-term investors who prefer to buy on meaningful weakness or near fair value, Alphabet has not yet checked those boxes.

Valuation reinforces that point. At current levels, GOOGL trades at a P/E ratio of roughly 32.9, placing it squarely in the middle of the Magnificent Seven pack. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta (NASDAQ: META), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) all trade at slightly lower multiples, and the forward P/E comparison tells a similar story. In short, neither the technical setup nor the valuation suggests the recent dip is particularly compelling.

That said, a deeper retracement toward the $300 level, where the stock previously established a higher low on the higher timeframe, would be more interesting. If shares were to pull back, hold that level, and stabilize, it could present an initial opportunity for investors looking to build long-term exposure at a more favorable risk-reward.

Fundamentals Continue to Fire on All Cylinders

While the technicals argue for patience, Alphabet’s fundamentals remain exceptionally strong. Most recently, the company benefited from a landmark announcement that helped propel shares to the $4 trillion valuation milestone: Apple confirmed it will use Google’s Gemini models as the foundation for the next generation of Siri.

This partnership is significant on multiple fronts. Gemini now sits at the core of Apple devices, Android smartphones, and Google’s own Chrome ecosystem, giving Alphabet an unmatched distribution advantage in artificial intelligence. Very few companies can claim that level of embedded reach across global consumer platforms.

Beyond AI, Alphabet continues to make progress across its broader portfolio, including cloud, advertising, and autonomous driving through Waymo. Unsurprisingly, sentiment remains constructive. The stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating, and on Jan. 21, Wedbush raised its price target to $360, implying roughly 12% upside from current levels.

More Patience Required for Investors Waiting on a Cheaper Entry

Momentum, sentiment, and the broader market environment are also working in Alphabet’s favor. Markets rallied midweek following de-escalatory comments from President Trump regarding Greenland, reducing near-term geopolitical anxiety. In that context, investors waiting for a deep pullback may find themselves waiting longer than expected.

The next major catalyst will be the tech giant's fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings report, scheduled for Feb. 4, 2026. Analysts expect EPS in the range of $2.58 to $2.65 on revenue of approximately $104.7 billion, representing solid year-over-year growth.

All told, Alphabet remains a best-in-class compounder with dominant AI positioning. But for sidelined investors hoping for a cheaper, more attractive entry point, broader market weakness or a retracement closer to $300 may be required before the risk-reward truly shifts in their favor.

