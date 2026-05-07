Alphabet Can Become the Most Valuable Company Thanks to Google Cloud

Key Points

Alphabet's soaring cloud revenue shows a direct translation between rising artificial intelligence (AI) spending and higher profits.

Beyond its massive search and advertising business, it has small segments like Waymo and Gemini that could grow into critical revenue drivers within the next decade.

Alphabet is demonstrating AI ROI faster than other big tech companies, which makes it easier for it to ramp up spending and gain market share.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is on the path to becoming the world's most valuable publicly traded company. Enticing first-quarter results sparked a 10% gain by the stock, lifting its market cap to almost $4.8 trillion. Continuing momentum can allow it to claim the top spot from Nvidia, currently valued at just over $5 trillion.

Google Cloud is the main catalyst for Alphabet's rise, but it's not its only tailwind.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Google Cloud demonstrates a positive ROI from AI investments

Most of the AI trade so far has revolved around semiconductors and the components that make up AI chips, servers, and data centers, but a new trade may start to take shape. Alphabet proved that its AI investments are producing tangible financial results.

Google Cloud's 63% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 was a substantial improvement from the 48% growth rate it saw in Q4 2025. The $460 billion backlog for Google Cloud shows significant revenue visibility and amounted to a near doubling quarter over quarter. Net income also increased by 81%, showing that the massive top-lien growth has directly translated into higher profits.

Rising profit margins are an important factor when assessing Alphabet's ability to surpass Nvidia. Alphabet generated $402.8 billion in 2025 revenue compared to Nvidia's $215.9 billion in its fiscal 2026, which ended on Jan. 25.

The gap between their net incomes is much narrower, with Alphabet reporting $132.2 billion compared to Nvidia's $120.1 billion. Nvidia's higher growth rates have warranted it having a higher market cap, but the narrative has shifted since Alphabet's income growth soared. If its profits continue to grow at their recent rate for the next few quarters and revenue growth continues to accelerate, it has a realistic shot at surpassing Nvidia in size this year.

Google Cloud isn't the only catalyst

Alphabet has enough profitable businesses to justify its recent stock rally, but its smaller segments are worth monitoring. At this stage, online advertising and cloud computing are Alphabet's major revenue engines.

For now, Gemini and Waymo are smaller parts of the story, but they could become major contributors to revenue growth in the long run.

Remarks from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai show that this shift is already happening. He celebrated Waymo surpassing 500,000 fully autonomous rides per week and mentioned that Gemini Enterprise had seen 40% sequential growth in paid monthly active users.

Waymo still has a long way to go before it can compete meaningfully with Uber, which processes more than 280 million trips per week. However, Alphabet's financial strength will make it easier for Waymo to penetrate markets and get a head start against other autonomous vehicle companies. As Waymo gains more market share, it could produce needle-moving revenue growth for Alphabet.

Alphabet's profits support rising capital expenditures

One issue some investors have brought up about the AI boom is that the capital expenditures for data center build-outs can only go up so far. However, if that rising spending produces higher profits, it makes sense for hyperscalers, neoclouds, and others to keep ramping it up.

Alphabet has done a better job than other big tech companies at translating its massive AI spending into better profit margins. In now enjoys more attractive profit margins than Microsoft, Amazon, or Meta Platforms. That gives Alphabet more flexibility to accelerate capital expenditures and gain market share from its fellow hyperscalers.

Alphabet also ended the first quarter with $126.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on its books, and $62.6 billion in profits. All that capital, plus its proven profitability, let Alphabet tap into more opportunities at a faster rate than most of its competitors.

While Nvidia and other companies will continue to provide the infrastructure for hyperscalers' ambitions, Alphabet is currently leading the tech giants. Its recent stock rally reflects this truth.

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Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.