Alphabet (BIT:1GOOG) Price Target Increased by 12.24% to 347.64

The average one-year price target for Alphabet (BIT:1GOOG) has been revised to €347.64 / share. This is an increase of 12.24% from the prior estimate of €309.74 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €188.33 to a high of €458.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.72% from the latest reported closing price of €338.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an decrease of 941 owner(s) or 15.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GOOG is 1.29%, an increase of 14.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 3,614,002K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 302,262K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 119,811K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,603K shares , representing an increase of 16.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GOOG by 88.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 111,658K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108,118K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GOOG by 49.14% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 76,849K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 67,847K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,306K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GOOG by 14.53% over the last quarter.

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