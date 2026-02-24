Alphabet (BIT:1GOOG) Price Target Increased by 10.50% to 313.53

The average one-year price target for Alphabet (BIT:1GOOG) has been revised to €313.53 / share. This is an increase of 10.50% from the prior estimate of €283.75 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €159.65 to a high of €376.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.25% from the latest reported closing price of €267.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,086 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GOOG is 1.49%, an increase of 9.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 3,706,958K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 150,387K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147,592K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GOOG by 3.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 133,259K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131,352K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GOOG by 2.34% over the last quarter.

J. Stern & Co. LLP holds 112,092K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares , representing an increase of 99.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GOOG by 32.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 108,118K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108,237K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GOOG by 33.62% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 100,603K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,530K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GOOG by 36.47% over the last quarter.

