Alphabet to Acquire Cybersecurity Startup for $32 Billion

Google parent company Alphabet has agreed to acquire Wiz, a cybersecurity startup, for $32 billion. This massive acquisition is the largest in the company’s history, and is the largest acquisition thus far in 2025.

Just last year, both Alphabet and Wiz were in conversations about a potential acquisition. At the time the deal was reported to be close to about $23 billion. Eventually things fell apart due to concerns on Wiz’s end. The company and investors were concerned about dealing with regulatory issues and some other problems as well.

Wiz is a cybersecurity software for cloud computing. In other words, the company ensures that everything on the cloud like servers, storage, and databases are all secure from potential threats. Wiz has partnered with the largest cloud companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.

Alphabet and Google certainly have been leaders in the cloud computing space, so why did they need to acquire a company their already partner with? Experts believe that this acquisition could help bolster Alphabet’s cloud computing sector of their business. In previous years cloud computing has been somewhat lackluster at Alphabet as they have fallen behind their competitors in the competitive space.

Wiz offers strong security features that would likely help Alphabet win over potential customers to its cloud services. The marketplace for this is extremely competitive and is projected to grow due to surges in demand for generative AI. On Tuesday March 18th, Google said this deal will help the AI companies improve in their security.

Wiz’s CEO Assaf Rappaport is extremely excited about the deal. He said “Wiz has achieved so much in a relatively short period, but cybersecurity moves at warp speed and so must we. Becoming part of Google Cloud is effectively strapping a rocket to our backs: it will accelerate our rate of innovation faster than what we could achieve as a standalone company.”

