Alpha Teknova, Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Alpha Teknova, Inc. (TKNO) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$4.76 million

The company's earnings totaled -$4.76 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$5.72 million, or -$0.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $9.98 million from $9.27 million last year.

Alpha Teknova, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$4.76 Mln. vs. -$5.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.09 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Revenue: $9.98 Mln vs. $9.27 Mln last year.

