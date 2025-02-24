Alpha Tau Medical Achieves MDSAP Certification for Jerusalem Manufacturing Facility

Alpha Tau Medical received MDSAP certification for its Jerusalem manufacturing facility, enhancing its regulatory compliance and global expansion efforts.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. announced that it has achieved Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification for its manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, which is a key step in ensuring quality, safety, and regulatory compliance as it expands the global reach of its alpha-radiation therapy, Alpha DaRT®. The MDSAP program, led by a coalition of international regulatory bodies, allows for a streamlined auditing process across multiple countries, potentially speeding up commercialization timelines. CEO Uzi Sofer emphasized that this milestone enhances their manufacturing capabilities and aids in the marketing of their innovative cancer treatment. The Alpha DaRT therapy delivers high-energy alpha particles to solid tumors while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

Achievement of Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification, demonstrating commitment to quality, safety, and regulatory compliance.

MDSAP certification may expedite global commercialization timelines, streamlining the process for entering multiple international markets.

Statement from CEO indicates the milestone supports the expansion of manufacturing capabilities, crucial for meeting growing demand for Alpha DaRT in clinical trials.

The press release contains multiple forward-looking statements, highlighting inherent uncertainties about Alpha Tau's ability to gain regulatory approval and the potential success of its product, which could create investor skepticism regarding the company's future performance.

It explicitly mentions Alpha Tau's limited operating history and significant losses to date, which may raise concerns about the company's financial stability and experience in the medical device sector.

The potential need for additional funding raises questions about Alpha Tau's financial resilience and ability to sustain operations without further capital infusion, adding to investor concerns.

What is the significance of Alpha Tau's MDSAP certification?

The MDSAP certification reflects Alpha Tau's commitment to quality and regulatory compliance, facilitating global expansion for its alpha-radiation cancer therapy.

What does Alpha DaRT therapy target?

Alpha DaRT therapy is designed for the treatment of solid tumors using targeted alpha-irradiation that aims to destroy tumors while sparing healthy tissue.

When was Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. founded?

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. was founded in 2016 and focuses on developing cancer therapeutics using innovative technology like Alpha DaRT.

Who developed the Alpha DaRT technology?

The Alpha DaRT technology was initially developed by Professors Itzhak Kelson and Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.

What markets does MDSAP certification cover?

MDSAP certification encompasses regulatory authorities from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, and the U.S., enabling broader market access for Alpha DaRT.

JERUSALEM, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. ("Alpha Tau", or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTS, DRTSW), the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT



®



, today announced the achievement of Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification for the company’s manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, as part of the Company’s commitment to quality, safety, and regulatory compliance while accelerating the global expansion of alpha-radiation cancer therapy through the manufacturing of the Alpha DaRT.





MDSAP was established by a coalition of international medical device regulatory authorities from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan and the U.S., to enable medical device manufacturers to be audited once for compliance with ISO 13485 and the standards of these five different markets. MDSAP certification may also speed the timetable to commercialization within these participating geographies, as it allows for a streamlined auditing process, providing manufacturers with a comprehensive approach to meet international regulatory standards efficiently.





“This milestone underscores our ability to expand our manufacturing capabilities expediently and efficiently as we continue to pursue marketing approvals across multiple geographies,” said Uzi Sofer, CEO of Alpha Tau. “We are hopeful that this will also expedite our progress in bringing to market a game-changing product for the treatment of solid tumors.”





“This huge achievement was made possible by the diligent work of our teams across regulatory, QA, R&D, production and engineering, who remain ever committed to delivering high-end innovative quality products while continually increasing production capacity to meet the growing demand for our products in clinical trials,” said Yaniv Sagie, VP of Quality & Regulatory Affairs at Alpha Tau.







About Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.







Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau is an Israeli oncology therapeutics company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.







About Alpha DaRT®







Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to enable highly potent and conformal alpha-irradiation of solid tumors by intratumoral delivery of radium-224 impregnated sources. When the radium decays, its short-lived daughters are released from the sources and disperse while emitting high-energy alpha particles with the goal of destroying the tumor. Since the alpha-emitting atoms diffuse only a short distance, Alpha DaRT aims to mainly affect the tumor, and to spare the healthy tissue around it.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used herein, words including "anticipate," "being," "will," "plan," "may," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Alpha Tau's current expectations and various assumptions. Alpha Tau believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Alpha Tau may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation: (i) Alpha Tau's ability to receive regulatory approval for its Alpha DaRT technology or any future products or product candidates; (ii) Alpha Tau's limited operating history; (iii) Alpha Tau's incurrence of significant losses to date; (iv) Alpha Tau's need for additional funding and ability to raise capital when needed; (v) Alpha Tau's limited experience in medical device discovery and development; (vi) Alpha Tau's dependence on the success and commercialization of the Alpha DaRT technology; (vii) the failure of preliminary data from Alpha Tau's clinical studies to predict final study results; (viii) failure of Alpha Tau's early clinical studies or preclinical studies to predict future clinical studies; (ix) Alpha Tau's ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials; (x) undesirable side effects caused by Alpha Tau's Alpha DaRT technology or any future products or product candidates; (xi) Alpha Tau's exposure to patent infringement lawsuits; (xii) Alpha Tau's ability to comply with the extensive regulations applicable to it; (xiii) the ability to meet Nasdaq's listing standards; (xiv) costs related to being a public company; (xv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Alpha Tau's annual report filed on form 20-F with the SEC on March 7, 2024, and other filings that Alpha Tau may make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While Alpha Tau may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Alpha Tau's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.







Investor Relations Contact:









IR@alphatau.com





