Alpha Tau Highlights Five Concurrent U.S. Trials With Multiple Milestones Ahead; Shares Slip

(RTTNews) - Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) issued a letter to shareholders underscoring progress across five concurrent clinical trials in the United States, positioning its Alpha DaRT technology for the several significant value-driven milestones in 2026.

Alpha Tau's Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to deliver highly localized radiation to tumors while preserving surrounding healthy tissue. The company emphasized that the breadth of ongoing studies reflects its commitment to advancing the platform across multiple cancer indications.

The shareholder letter detailed that the five U.S. trials are expected to generate important clinical readouts over the coming quarters, with milestones anticipated to support regulatory and commercial pathways. Alpha Tau noted that these programs collectively represent a substantial opportunity to demonstrate the therapeutic potential of Alpha DaRT in solid tumors.

Management reiterated its focus on executing the trials efficiently and highlighted the potential for meaningful updates as data matures. The company stated that it remains confident in its strategy to leverage Alpha DaRT as a differentiated approach in oncology.

Upcoming milestones include:

* The company expects to report initial results from its Alpha DaRT in recurrent glioblastoma multiforme by the end of Q4 2026.

* The company is targeting the completion of patient recruitment in its pancreatic cancer study by the end of Q1 2026.

* Alpha DaRT is also being evaluated in an exploratory study as a combination therapy with checkpoint inhibitors for solid tumors.

* Alpha Tau anticipates completing patient recruitment in the ReSTART trial in recurrent cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma by Q1 2026.

* The company expects to receive a response from Japan's PMDA regarding Alpha DaRT for recurrent head & neck cancer.

As of September 30, 2025, Alpha Tau reported cash, cash equivalents, and deposits of $75.9 million, providing runway for continued clinical advancement and commercial preparation.

DRTS has traded between $2.30 and $7.89 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $6.89, down 9.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.