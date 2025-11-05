Alpha Pro Tech Reveals Increase In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Alpha Pro Tech (APT) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $0.976 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $0.862 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $14.78 million from $14.25 million last year.

Alpha Pro Tech earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.976 Mln. vs. $0.862 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $14.78 Mln vs. $14.25 Mln last year.

