Key Points Revenue (GAAP) grew 2.4% to $16.7 million, driven by Building Supply segment strength against a weak U.S. housing market.

Gross margin (GAAP) compressed sharply to 36.8%, pressured by tariffs, higher freight, and mix shift in Disposable Protective Apparel.

Earnings per share (GAAP) fell to $0.12 as net income declined and no dividend was declared; share buybacks continued.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT), a specialist in products that protect people and buildings, released its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 8, 2025. The company reported modest revenue growth, with net sales (GAAP) increasing to $16.7 million from $16.3 million versus Q2 2024, despite headwinds in key end markets. Gross profit and earnings per share (GAAP) both declined from prior-year figures, with the latter landing at $0.12 per share (GAAP). No analyst consensus was available for comparison this quarter. The period was marked by strength in the Building Supply segment, which helped counterbalance weakness in Disposable Protective Apparel. Overall, the period reflected notable profit margin pressure.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue $16.7 million $16.3 million 2.5% EPS, Diluted $0.12 $0.15 (20.0%) Gross Profit $6.1 million $6.8 million (10.3%) Gross Margin 36.8% 42.0% (5.2 pp decrease) Segment Revenue – Building Supply $11.1 million $9.9 million 12.1% Segment Revenue – Disposable Protective Apparel $5.6 million $6.3 million (11.1%)

Company Overview and Focus Areas

Alpha Pro Tech designs and manufactures products for two main markets: building materials that prevent moisture and weather damage in construction, and disposable protective apparel such as face masks, face shields, and protective garments. The company distributes these products primarily in the United States through a network of independent distributors and sales representatives.

Recently, Alpha Pro Tech has centered its strategy around product innovation, manufacturing efficiency, and maintaining strong distribution partnerships. Offering proprietary solutions with features such as advanced filtration or water drainage helps it compete in highly regulated and competitive industries. Managing supply chain performance and ensuring compliance with required safety and quality guidelines remain essential for its long-term stability and market reputation.

Quarter Highlights: Sales, Margins, and Operational Trends

The Building Supply segment recorded significant growth, with revenue rising to $11.1 million, an increase of 11.5% year over year. This expansion was noteworthy given that U.S. single-family housing starts declined 9.0% in the same period. Key products, like housewrap (which protects buildings from moisture) and synthetic roof underlayment (a water-resistant barrier beneath roofing), contributed to these gains, both reaching record sales. Housewrap sales grew 17.0%, and synthetic roof underlayment climbed 10.6%, reflecting strong demand for the company’s proprietary building materials.

In contrast, Disposable Protective Apparel experienced a sharp downturn, with segment revenue falling to $5.6 million, down 12.0%. This segment’s products include face masks, face shields, and disposable protective garments. Face mask sales dropped 28.3%, while face shields showed a slight increase of 4.9%. Management cited that channel partners focused on reducing inventories, and a tough comparison with last year—when pandemic-era demand was still elevated—added to the decline. Ongoing volatility, including tariff impacts and shifting buying patterns, continues to weigh on this category.

Profitability metrics (GAAP) deteriorated. Gross profit (GAAP) fell 10.4%, as gross margin (GAAP) dropped by 5.2 percentage points to 36.8%. This decline in gross profit margin primarily resulted from reduced profitability in Disposable Protective Apparel, as well as higher sales rebates and ocean freight rates. New U.S. tariffs on certain imported products further pressured gross margins. Management indicated that selling price increases, set for July 2025, are intended to offset some of this ongoing cost pressure. Despite these actions, some negative impacts are expected to persist in future quarters.

Alpha Pro Tech’s balance sheet remains strong. It reported $14.5 million in cash and cash equivalents with no debt outstanding as of June 30, 2025. The current ratio—a gauge of near-term financial health—was a robust 17:1 as of June 30, 2025. The company repurchased 181,100 shares for approximately $0.8 million. Management noted that $2.7 million remains authorized for future share repurchases.

Looking Forward: Outlook and Investor Focus

Management expressed optimism about Building Supply segment prospects for the rest of fiscal 2025, highlighting further expansion opportunities in core products and with new distribution partners. However, they remain cautious on the outlook for Disposable Protective Apparel due to inventory reductions among distributors, ongoing pricing pressure, and continued uncertainty from tariffs and shipping costs. There were no formal financial forecasts issued for revenue or profit for the upcoming periods.

Investors should monitor the evolution of margin trends, especially as the company implements price increases to offset tariffs. The ability of Alpha Pro Tech to sustain growth in Building Supply, navigate volatility in disposable products, and maintain its strong balance sheet will be key. No dividend was declared.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

