Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Expands Share Repurchase Program by $2.0 Million

Alpha Pro Tech plans to expand its share repurchase program by $2.0 million, totaling $2.7 million available for buybacks.

Quiver AI Summary

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., a manufacturer of protective apparel and building products, has announced a $2.0 million expansion of its share repurchase program, bringing the total available for repurchase to approximately $2.7 million. This includes $0.7 million remaining from a prior program announced in December 2024. The company plans to buy back shares through open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions, retiring all purchased shares. The program will adhere to regulations under the Securities Exchange Act and may include transactions outside the repurchase plan based on market conditions. Alpha Pro Tech operates manufacturing facilities in Arizona and Georgia and has a joint venture in India, producing various protective apparel and construction products. The press release also includes cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information and the potential risks that could affect the company's future performance.

Potential Positives

Expansion of the share repurchase program by $2.0 million demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

With approximately $2.7 million now available for share repurchase, this signals confidence in the company's financial health and future outlook.

Intent to retire all shares purchased through the repurchase program may improve earnings per share and provide upward pressure on the stock price.

Potential Negatives

Continuation of share repurchase may indicate a lack of profitable investment opportunities within the company, potentially reflecting stagnation or lack of growth.

The announcement includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements, underscoring significant risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's future performance.

There are existing concerns about the company's internal controls and foreign currency exchange risks, which could undermine investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the share repurchase program by Alpha Pro Tech?

The share repurchase program aims to buy back common stock to enhance shareholder value and return capital.

How much has Alpha Pro Tech authorized for share repurchases?

The company has authorized a total of $2.0 million for its share repurchase program, bringing the total available to approximately $2.7 million.

When was the last expansion of the share repurchase program announced?

The last expansion of the share repurchase program was announced in December 2024.

What guidelines govern the company’s share repurchase activities?

Repurchases will operate under Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Can Alpha Pro Tech buy shares outside the repurchase plan?

Yes, the company may engage in open market and privately-negotiated purchases outside the repurchase plan based on market conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APT Insider Trading Activity

$APT insiders have traded $APT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN RITOTA sold 9,413 shares for an estimated $48,456

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $APT stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





NOGALES, Ariz., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE American: APT)



, a leading manufacturer of products designed to protect people, products and environments, including disposable protective apparel and building products, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $2.0 million expansion of the Company’s existing share repurchase program.





With this authorized expansion, the Company now has approximately $2.7 million available to repurchase shares of the Company’s common stock, $0.7 million of which remains from the previous expansion, most recently announced in December 2024.





Management anticipates repurchasing shares through open market purchases or through privately-negotiated transactions and intends to retire all shares purchased through the share repurchase program. Open market purchases may be executed by the Company’s broker through a pre-arranged repurchase plan, which operates in accordance with the guidelines specified under Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any transactions under the repurchase plan will be effected in accordance with the terms of the plan, including specified price, volume and timing conditions, and will be applied against the amount authorized for the Company’s share repurchase program. Other open market and privately-negotiated purchases may occur from time to time outside the repurchase plan based on market and general business conditions, subject to applicable rules and regulations.







About Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.







Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. is the parent company of Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. and Alpha ProTech Engineered Products, Inc. Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets innovative disposable and limited-use protective apparel products for the industrial, clean room, medical and dental markets. Alpha ProTech Engineered Products, Inc. manufactures and markets a line of construction weatherization products, including building wrap and roof underlayment. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Nogales, Arizona; Valdosta, Georgia; and a joint venture in India. For more information and copies of all news releases and financials, visit Alpha Pro Tech’s website at



http://www.alphaprotech.com



.







Certain statements made in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements instead of historical facts and may be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potentially,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of similar meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the Company’s strategy, including the number of shares of common stock to be repurchased by the Company, if any, are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward-looking statements are only estimates based on current information and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results contained in the forward-looking statements. We cannot give assurances that any such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by us include the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described from time to time in our public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Specifically, these factors include, but are not limited to, our exposure to foreign currency exchange risks related to our unconsolidated affiliate operations in India; potential failure to remediate the material weakness in our internal controls; our partnership with a joint venture partner; the loss of any major customer or a reduction in order volume by our customers; the inability of our suppliers and contractors to meet our requirements; potential challenges related to international manufacturing; the inability to protect our intellectual property; competition in our industry; customer preferences; the timing and market acceptance of new product offerings; changes in global economic conditions; security breaches or disruptions to the information technology infrastructure; risks related to climate change and natural disasters or other events beyond our control; the effects of tariff policies and potential countermeasure; potential liabilities from environmental laws and regulations; uncertainties with respect to the development, deployment, and use of artificial intelligence; the impact of legal and regulatory proceedings or compliance challenges; and volatility in our common stock price and our investments. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release. Given these uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.













Company Contact



:









Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.









Donna Millar









905-479-0654









e-mail:





ir@alphaprotech.com



































Investor Relations Contact



:









Hayden IR









Cameron Donahue









651-653-1854









e-mail:





cameron@haydenir.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.