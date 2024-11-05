News & Insights

Alpha & Omega price target lowered to $47 from $50 at B. Riley

November 05, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

B. Riley lowered the firm’s price target on Alpha & Omega to $47 from $50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Alpha & Omega reported Q1 EPS and sales slightly ahead of estimates, but Q1 guidance was below, with a greater downside EPS variance than expected due to tough competitor pricing nicking gross margin, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm feels entry points are still attractive following a one-month pullback.

