Alpha & Omega price target lowered to $47 from $50 at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered the firm’s price target on Alpha & Omega to $47 from $50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Alpha & Omega reported Q1 EPS and sales slightly ahead of estimates, but Q1 guidance was below, with a greater downside EPS variance than expected due to tough competitor pricing nicking gross margin, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm feels entry points are still attractive following a one-month pullback.

