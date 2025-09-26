Alpha Modus Sues RetailNext Over Patent Infringement

(RTTNews) - Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (AMOD), an AI-driven retail technology provider, said Friday that its subsidiary, Alpha Modus Corp., has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against RetailNext Inc., which provides retail analytics for physical stores.

The complaint alleges that RetailNext has used key Alpha Modus inventions without authorization. These inventions cover systems and methods for real-time shopper tracking, optimizing store layouts, and integrating physical and digital customer insights.

RetailNext operates in more than 100 countries and serves over 560 retail brands, with installations in thousands of physical stores annually. Its clients include major names such as Macy's, Ulta, Bloomingdale's, Estée Lauder, Allbirds, and Kendra Scott among others.

Using proprietary sensor networks and real-time data analytics, RetailNext offers insights into foot traffic, dwell times, conversion metrics, predictive forecasting, and theft prevention. The complaint claims that many of these capabilities rely directly on Alpha Modus' patented innovations, designed to bring online-level precision to physical retail environments.

"Alpha Modus remains committed to protecting its intellectual property. While the company is fully prepared to litigate aggressively, it also seeks constructive resolution when possible. The filing serves as a clear notice: large scale analytics in physical retail cannot be built on the backs of others innovation without consequence," the company said in a statement.

