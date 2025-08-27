Alpha Modus Sues Cust2Mate For Infringing AI Retail Technology Patents

(RTTNews) - Alpha Modus, Corp., a subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.(AMOD), has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

The August 25, 2025 complaint alleges that Cust2Mate's AI-powered smart shopping carts infringe five Alpha Modus patents covering real-time inventory management, customer engagement, AI-driven planograms, and seamless checkout systems.

The company claims these patents form the foundation of next-generation retail technologies already being piloted by major global retailers. Alpha Modus argues that Cust2Mate's carts unlawfully track items, analyze shopper behavior, enable in-cart payments, and deliver personalized promotions—functions protected by its intellectual property.

CEO William Alessi said the lawsuit underscores Alpha Modus' commitment to protecting its innovations and ensuring competitors license its technology or face legal action. The company is seeking damages, injunctive relief, and enforcement of its IP rights to maintain fair competition in AI-driven retail.

