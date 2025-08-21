Alpha Modus Settles Patent Dispute With Walgreens

(RTTNews) - Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (AMOD), a provider of AI-driven retail technology, Thursday announced it has reached a settlement in its patent infringement lawsuit against Walgreen Co.

The case, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, involved claims tied to two Alpha Modus patents, Nos. 10,977,672 and 11,042,890.

The settlement terms remain confidential, and the lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice.

Alpha Modus has already resolved multiple enforcement actions as it continues to expand its patented AI technologies, which support retailers and fintech providers through intelligent kiosks, consumer engagement tools, and innovative monetization solutions.

AMOD is currently trading at $1.09 up $0.0101 or 0.94 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.