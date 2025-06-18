Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. Partners with Genmega to Enhance CashX Platform Deployment in U.S. Retail Market

Alpha Modus Holdings partners with Genmega to expand CashX platform's deployment of AI-powered retail kiosks across the U.S.

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. has announced a reseller agreement with Genmega, Inc. to enhance the deployment of its CashX platform, which focuses on consumer engagement and payment kiosks. This partnership is expected to accelerate nationwide rollouts of advanced AI-powered kiosks that offer various services such as tailored advertising, bill payment, and online shopping. The CEO, William Alessi, highlighted that this collaboration will enable faster installations and support through Genmega's established presence. The agreement coincides with a broader trend of growth in retail media and self-service kiosks, which Alpha Modus aims to capitalize on through its innovative technologies. This partnership represents a significant milestone in Alpha Modus’ strategy to capture a larger share of the evolving retail infrastructure market.

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. has entered into a formal reseller agreement with Genmega, Inc., significantly expanding the reach and deployment of its CashX platform for consumer engagement and payment kiosks.

This partnership with Genmega is expected to enhance Alpha Modus' ability to scale rapidly, leveraging Genmega's experience and established distribution network across the U.S.

The collaboration positions Alpha Modus to capture a growing share of the retail media and self-service terminal market, projected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

This announcement follows a recent patent licensing agreement with VSBLTY, reinforcing Alpha Modus' leadership and expanding its partner ecosystem in AI-driven retail technology.

Despite the announcement of a reseller agreement with Genmega, there is a lack of specifics regarding the timeline and expected outcomes of the partnership, which could raise concerns about the feasibility of their accelerated deployment strategy.

The reliance on a strategic partner like Genmega could pose risks; if their partnership does not meet expectations, it could adversely affect Alpha Modus' market positioning and growth plans in a competitive landscape.

The press release contains multiple forward-looking statements, emphasizing uncertainty and potential risk, which may undermine investor confidence.

What partnership did Alpha Modus announce?

Alpha Modus announced a formal U.S. reseller agreement with Genmega, Inc. for CashX kiosk deployment.

What is the CashX platform?

The CashX platform is an AI-powered solution for consumer engagement and payment through self-service kiosks.

How will the Genmega partnership benefit Alpha Modus?

The partnership enhances Alpha Modus' ability to scale rapidly and streamline kiosk installations across the U.S.

What market trends support Alpha Modus' growth?

The U.S. retail media ad spend is projected to exceed $60 billion in 2025, driving demand for AI-powered kiosks.

How does Alpha Modus plan to differentiate its kiosks?

Alpha Modus aims to provide AI-enabled kiosks with features like tailored advertising, bill payments, and smart inventory alerts.

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), an emerging leader in AI-powered retail innovation, today announced it has entered into a formal U.S. reseller agreement with Genmega, Inc., a leading manufacturer of self-service kiosks and ATMs. This strategic relationship significantly expands the reach of Alpha Modus’ rollout of the CashX platform, positioning the Company for accelerated national deployment of next-generation consumer engagement and payment kiosks.













"This agreement with Genmega unlocks scale," said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus. "It allows us to accelerate CashX deployments through an experienced partner trusted by major financial networks and national retailers. This step validates our vision of powering the intersection of AI, retail media, and financial inclusion through real-time digital infrastructure."





As part of the Alpha Modus ecosystem, Genmega will offer cutting-edge AI-enabled kiosk solutions that deliver tailored advertising, bill payment, money transfer, online shopping, mobile top up and check cashing services, with the ability to bridge into inventory alerts, smart planograms, and anti-shrinkage tools for the retailers—all core features of Alpha Modus’ IP portfolio. Genmega’s wide footprint and integration capability is expected to streamline installations and support across the U.S., helping fast-track Alpha Modus’ efforts to capture a growing share of the retail media and self-service terminal market.





According to eMarketer and Insider Intelligence, U.S. retail media ad spend is projected to exceed $60 billion in 2025, with further growth driven by AI-powered personalization and in-store activation. At the same time, the global self-service kiosk market is valued at $28–36 billion this year, expected to double by 2030.









With patented technology at the convergence of these trends, Alpha Modus is uniquely positioned to capture recurring revenue from kiosk deployment, data monetization, and digital advertising. The partnership with Genmega enhances the Company’s ability to scale rapidly through established distribution, supporting Alpha Modus’ long-term vision to become a category-defining platform in AI retail infrastructure.





Thomas Gallagher, Alpha Modus Chief Revenue Officer, commented:





"Our partnership with Genmega marks a pivotal milestone in our rollout strategy. This isn’t just about hardware—it’s about harnessing AI at the edge to unlock deeper value for retailers and consumers. We are executing with purpose, and this alliance ensures our infrastructure can scale in lockstep with demand."





This announcement follows Alpha Modus’ recent patent licensing agreement with VSBLTY (OTC: VSBLT), further strengthening the Company’s expanding partner ecosystem and reinforcing its leadership in AI-driven retail transformation.







About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.







Alpha Modus (NASDAQ: AMOD) develops and licenses patented AI-driven retail technologies designed to optimize in-store engagement, drive revenue through intelligent media, and empower brands and retailers with actionable consumer insights. From smart kiosks to predictive inventory and retail media networks, Alpha Modus is shaping the next frontier of data-powered retail.









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.