Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Q2 Profit Falls

August 05, 2024 — 07:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $58.909 million, or $4.49 per share. This compares with $181.355 million, or $12.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $803.969 million from $858.371 million last year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $58.909 Mln. vs. $181.355 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.49 vs. $12.16 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $803.969 Mln vs. $858.371 Mln last year.

