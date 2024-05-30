News & Insights

Alpha Group Insider Sells Shares on LSE

May 30, 2024 — 06:53 am EDT

Alpha FX (GB:ALPH) has released an update.

Alpha Group International plc has reported that Alex Howorth, the Group Managing Director for FX Risk Management, has sold 4,345 ordinary shares of the company. The shares were traded on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £23.02 per share. This transaction is part of the routine public disclosure of managerial transactions within the company.

