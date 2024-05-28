Alpha Group Advances with Share Buyback

Alpha FX (GB:ALPH) has released an update.

Alpha Group International plc has successfully purchased 10,000 of its ordinary shares under its share buyback program, with prices ranging from 2,350 to 2,380 pence per share. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of Ordinary Shares in issue and consequently the total voting rights to 42,647,412. Alpha Group, renowned for its financial solutions in over 50 countries, continues to emphasize its client-focused agility and high-performance culture since its inception in 2009.

