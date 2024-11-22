News & Insights

Alpha Copper Corp. Launches Private Placement

November 22, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alpha Copper Corp (TSE:ALCU) has released an update.

Alpha Copper Corp. has announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $405,000 by issuing 4.5 million units at $0.09 per unit, each comprising a common share and a warrant. This strategic financial move aims to support the company’s working capital and fulfill existing property commitments as it continues to develop its copper resource assets.

