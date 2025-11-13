Alpha Confirms Miner Fatality After Flooding At Rolling Thunder Mine

(RTTNews) - Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) confirmed that a section foreman, 42-year-old Steven Lipscomb of Elkview, W.Va., died after a sudden flooding incident at the Rolling Thunder Mine in Nicholas County on November 8.

The water rushed into the underground operation during routine work, and although the rest of the crew escaped safely, Lipscomb was unable to reach safety after reportedly helping others get out.

CEO Andy Eidson described Lipscomb as a respected leader whose final actions were heroic, offering condolences to his family and colleagues. Alpha said it immediately mobilized rescue teams and worked continuously with state and federal agencies, along with emergency dive teams, during the multi-day search.

Eidson expressed gratitude for the responders' efforts and said the company is now cooperating with federal and state investigators to determine what caused the accident.

AMR currently trades at $169.98 OR 0.4% higher on the NYSE.

