Alpha Box ETF (BOXX) Hits Fresh 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF BOXX is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 4.3% from its 52-week low price of $111.14 per share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might be headed.

BOXX in Focus

It is an active fund and provides access to “box spread”, an alternative lending market common among institutional investors. The fund’s investment objective is to offer results that equal or exceed the price and yield performance of an investment that tracks the one-to-three-month sector of the United States Treasury Bill market. The product charges 19 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Derivative-Based ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

With recession fears and Middle East tensions fueling a “risk-off” sentiment, investors are taking flight to safe-haven cash-like instruments. This massive rotation into low-risk assets is likely to have propelled BOXX to a new 52-week high, as the ETF effectively captures the “yield-seeking” demand of a market currently terrified of a correction.

More Gains Ahead?

BOXX may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 4.17 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.



