Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Net Income In Q4

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) reported fourth quarter net income of $111.5 million compared to a loss of $83.8 million, prior year. GAAP net income per common share was $0.82 compared to a loss of $0.65. Non-GAAP net income per share increased to $1.25 from $0.06.

Fourth quarter total revenues were $1.10 billion compared to $593.17 million, prior year. Total net product revenues were $994.7 million compared to $450.8 million.

For 2026, the company projects total net product revenues in a range of $4.9 billion - $5.3 billion.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Alnylam shares are down 2.1 percent to $315.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.