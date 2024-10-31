Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY):

Earnings: -$111.57 million in Q3 vs. $147.75 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.87 in Q3 vs. $1.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$64.20 million or -$0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.93 per share Revenue: $420.146 million in Q3 vs. $313.153 million in the same period last year.

