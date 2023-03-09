Alnylam Pharma To Extend Its Existing Relationship With Medison

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) and Medison Pharma have announced an expansion of existing partnership to a multi-regional agreement that includes Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia, in addition to Israel. The agreement builds upon the long-term partnership between the companies in Israel.

The new partnership will allow Alnylam to utilize Medison's multi-regional platform to ensure that Alnylam's RNA interference therapeutics, such as ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO are made available across additional countries in Europe.

Meir Jakobsohn, CEO of Medison, said: "Expanding our successful partnership will enable us to provide access to patients across Central and Eastern Europe who might otherwise not have access to these innovative treatment options."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.