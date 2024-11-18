ALNY Reports Sustained 6-Month Efficacy Data From Amyloidosis Study

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY presented new data from its early-stage study of nucresiran (formerly ALN-TTRsc04) for treating transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis at a recent medical conference in Chicago. Nucresiran is ALNY’s next-generation RNAi therapeutic, which is being developed leveraging the company’s proprietary IKARIA platform.

The ongoing phase I study evaluates the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic effects of nucresiran in 48 healthy adult subjects, who have been randomized in a ratio of 3:1 to receive either a single ascending dose of nucresiran or placebo. The study's primary endpoint is safety and secondary endpoints include the change from baseline in serum TTR over time, as well as characterization of plasma and urine PK of nucresiran.

ALNY’s Amyloidosis Drug Shows Sustained 6-Month Efficacy

Per the data from an interim analysis of the phase I ATTR amyloidosis study, it was observed that a single 300 mg or higher dose of nucresiran quickly reduced serum TTR levels with low inter-patient variability, by more than 90% within 15 days, sustained through at least six months. At these dosage strengths, the reduction of mean TTR levels peaked at more than 96% by Day 29. Furthermore, serum TTR levels remained significantly reduced, with a mean decrease of more than 70% at the one-year mark after a single 300 mg dose. Alnylam reported that the one-year data for the 600 and 900 mg doses are not yet available.

Year to date, shares of ALNY have gained 23.1% against the industry’s 10.5% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Management is optimistic about nucresiran's ability to minimize interpatient variability in TTR reduction. Its demonstrated durability suggests the potential for biannual or annual dosing, offering a new approach to treating ATTR amyloidosis. Alnylam expects to share late-stage development plans in the first quarter of 2025.

We remind the investors that Alnylam had earlier reported nucresiran 300 mg six-month data from the phase I ATTR amyloidosis study at its R&D day last year held in December.

Alnylam also reported that all tested doses of nucresiran have been well tolerated in the early-stage ATTR amyloidosis study. Adverse events were mostly mild in severity and none were related to treatment with different doses of the candidate.

ALNY’s Marketed Amyloidosis Drugs

Alnylam currently markets Amvuttra, the company’s lead drug, in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with polyneuropathy of hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis. Amvuttra is also available in the EU for treating hATTR amyloidosis in adult patients with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy. Alnylam also markets Onpattro, which is approved in the United States and EU to treat hATTR amyloidosis in adults.

Please note that Amvuttra sales are the primary contributor to Alnylam’s top line. The drug generated sales worth $258.6 million in the third quarter, up 74% on a reported basis. The encouraging uptake of the product is driven by new patients starting treatment as well as several patients switching from Onpattro.

Alnylam is also currently seeking to expand Amvuttra’s label to include the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). Regulatory applications are currently under review in the United States as well as in the EU. Subject to approval, the company believes that Amvuttra has the potential to become the new standard of care for the treatment of ATTR-CM. This will expand the eligible patient population for the drug driving substantial growth for the company in the future.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

ALNY’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Alnylam currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked pharma stocks are Allogene Therapeutics ALLO, Pfizer PFE and Gilead Sciences GILD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Allogene Therapeutics’ loss estimates per share have narrowed from $1.40 to $1.35 for 2024 over the past 60 days, while that for 2025 has narrowed from $1.46 to $1.34. ALLO’s shares have lost 29.3% year to date.

Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, delivering an average surprise of 9.42%.

Pfizer’s earnings estimates have risen from $2.62 to $2.88 per share for 2024 over the past 60 days, while that for 2025 has increased from $2.85 to $2.92. PFE shares have lost 13.9% year to date.

Pfizer’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 74.50%.

Gilead Sciences’ earnings estimates have risen from $3.79 to $4.28 per share for 2024 over the past 60 days, while that for 2025 has increased from $7.24 to $7.40. GILD shares have risen 9.1% year to date.

Gilead Sciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, delivering an average surprise of 15.46%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.