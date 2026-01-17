An Almus (ALMS) Insider Bought 588,000 Shares for $10.0 Million

Key Points

Acquisition of 588,235 shares at $17.00 per share, representing a total transaction value of ~$10.0 million as of Jan. 9, 2026.

This purchase represented 46.49% of Srinivas Akkaraju’s previously reported indirect holdings.

All shares are held indirectly via Samsara Opportunity Fund, L.P, with no direct holdings reported post-transaction.

The transaction follows a series of recent purchases, rapidly scaling exposure in the context of strong one-year stock appreciation (+206.29% as of Jan. 16, 2026).

Srinivas Akkaraju, Director of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS), executed an open-market purchase of 588,235 shares for a total consideration of ~$10.0 million on Jan. 9, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 588,235 Transaction value $9,999,995.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 1,853,488 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $0.00

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($17.00).

Key questions

How significant is this transaction relative to Srinivas Akkaraju’s historical trading in Alumis?

This purchase ranks among the largest on record for this insider, with the 588,235 shares acquired exceeding the historical median trade size of ~186,000 shares and raising cumulative indirect holdings by nearly 47% in a single event.

All shares from this transaction are held indirectly through Samsara Opportunity Fund, L.P., as detailed in the SEC filing footnotes, with Srinivas Akkaraju exercising voting and investment power through the fund’s general partner.

The acquisition was executed at $17.00 per share, a notable discount to both the Jan. 9, 2026 market open ($18.50) and close ($19.56), and further below the $23.86 price as of Jan. 16, 2026, reflecting a favorable entry relative to subsequent price action.

The sizable purchase follows a series of incremental accumulations over the preceding two months, suggesting the insider is rapidly building exposure as available capacity allows and in the context of robust stock appreciation over the last year.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 1/9/26) $17.00 Market capitalization $2.49 billion Revenue (TTM) $22.12 million 1-year price change 206.29%

* 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 9, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Develops clinical-stage biopharmaceutical products targeting autoimmune and neuroinflammatory diseases, including ESK-001 and A-005, focused on allosteric TYK2 inhibition.

Operates a research-driven model, generating revenue through the development and potential commercialization of novel therapeutics for high-need indications.

Targets healthcare providers, specialists, and biopharma partners addressing autoimmune and neurodegenerative conditions.

Alumis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of therapies for autoimmune and neuroinflammatory diseases. With a focused pipeline led by ESK-001 and A-005, the company leverages advanced TYK2 inhibitor technology to address significant unmet medical needs. Alumis aims to establish a competitive edge through innovation in targeted therapeutics and a commitment to advancing transformative medicines for complex immune-related disorders.

What this transaction means for investors

Alumis’ stock has risen over 400% over the past three months, and it appears that Akkaraju expects it to climb higher. There are millions of reasons to sell a stock, but expectations of price appreciation are about the only reason for an insider to add $10 million worth of shares to an already large position. Akkaraju reported to the SEC that he held 6,345,219 shares indirectly through a pair of limited partnerships, the Samsara Opportunity Fund and the Samsara BioCapital fund.

Earlier this month, Alumis reported successful results from a pair of phase 3 trials with envudeucitinib, a next-generation oral therapy candidate for the treatment of psoriasis. About 65% of patients randomized to receive the tablet achieved a 90% of better improvement in their psoriasis area and severity index (PASI) scores. An impressive 40% of patients achieved a 100% improvement after taking the tablet for 24 weeks.

Oral psoriasis treatment, Otezla, from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) racked up an annualized $2.3 billion in sales during the third quarter of 2025. Alumis’ candidate appears more effective than Otezla. In a phase 3 study leading to Otezla’s approval for psoriasis, 33% of patients who received it achieved a 75% improvement on their PASI scores.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amgen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

