Carbon Markets in Focus at Almedalen Week 2023

At this year's Almedalen Week, a political festival where a wide range of experts and leaders from the public, private and nonprofit sectors can come together with political representatives and media to exchange ideas to further develop society, the carbon markets were a primary focus among attendees. In the narrow streets of Visby, located on the Swedish island of Gotland, Nasdaq hosted and participated in several panels on carbon removal and financial resilience.

From left to right: Eirik Winter, CEO of Banque Paribas Nordic, Maria Janson, Head of Institutional Banking at Swedbank, Fredrik Ekström, President Nasdaq Stockholm

As Nasdaq's Stockholm Stock Exchange celebrates its 160th anniversary, Fredrik Ekström, President of Nasdaq Stockholm, hosted a celebration in honor of the milestone and a bell-ringing ceremony in partnership with Dagens industri. During the event, the pair discussed the past and future of the exchange. Nasdaq and Dagens industri also hosted the Opening Bell from Almedalen. Participants included Ekström, Eirik Winter, CEO of BNP Norden, and Maria Janson, Head of Institutional Banking, Corporate & Institutions of Swedbank.

In addition to the celebration, Ekström participated in a panel on carbon capture with Techarenan on creating a credible market for this climate change-fighting tool. Carbon capture was a popular topic at Almedalen, with Ekström participating in three additional panels together with Klimpo, Stockholm Exergi and SEB on the topic of carbon capture and green transformation.

Panelists from left to right: Robert Andren, Director General of Swedish Energy Agency, Anders Egelrud, CEO of Stockholm Exergi, Lena Hök, Head of Sustainability at Skanska, Fredrik Ekström, President Nasdaq Stockholm, Karolina Unger, CEO, Klimpo

Carbon removals has increased rapidly in recent years and has the potential to become an important part in coping with climate change. But what is required for this to succeed? What measures are required so that we can jointly build an efficient market for net-negative emissions and thereby create the conditions to scale up capacity? These were some of the questions that were discussed during the panels. Many of the panelists mentioned one of the most important things to overcome the challenges was the need for common regulations across the market to build trust and enable standards to develop. But also that politicians invest in and incentivize the use of modern technologies as a complement to lowering emissions, because if politicians do not go first it will be challenging to convince entrepreneurs and businesses to invest.

Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings, also spoke on a panel hosted by Techarenan, centered on building resilience and long-term growth in the face of crisis. Adapting to the new normal with higher rates affecting valuations and profitability expectations was one of the main topics discussed, with the importance of developing diverse business models that can sustain rapid changes in the market. Adam also emphasized the important role that public markets have in supporting companies also in tougher times through secondary capital raises, something that has been used by many listed companies during the last years. Additionally, Kostyál hosted a lunch presentation on the Nasdaq Green Designation, followed by a discussion on sustainable investments with participants from Swedbank, Castellum, SPP and Länsförsäkringar.

