Ally Financial Stock Up as It Rewards Shareholders With Buyback Plan

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. ALLY gained 5.1% in yesterday’s trading session after the company’s board of directors authorized a multi-year share repurchase program to repurchase shares worth up to $2 billion. The buybacks will begin this quarter and the program does not have a set expiration date.



The company’s CEO, Michael Rhodes, stated, “This share repurchase authorization reflects the momentum of our core businesses and our conviction in the path ahead.”



Although ALLY has not repurchased any shares since 2023, the company is expected to be able to sustain enhanced capital distributions in the future, supported by its robust liquidity position and earnings strength.



Since 2022, Ally Financial has been paying a quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per share, with the latest one paid out on Nov. 14, 2025. Considering last day’s closing price of $44.49, the company’s annualized dividend yield is 2.70%. Apart from being attractive to investors, the yield represents a steady income stream. ALLY currently has a dividend payout ratio of 34% and a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 8.68%.



Notably, as of Sept. 30, 2025, Ally Financial had total cash and cash equivalents of $10.2 billion. Also, the company maintains investment grade ratings of BBB- from both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch and Baa3 from Moody’s on its long-term debt, which enables it easy access to the debt markets. The company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value in the future through efficient capital distributions.

ALLY’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past six months, shares of Ally Financial have gained 20.9% compared with the industry’s 40.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, ALLY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Share Buyback Announcements by Other Finance Firms

Last month, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. CBSH announced a share repurchase plan. Its board of directors approved the repurchase of up to 5 million shares, in addition to the amount remaining from the prior plan.



The prior plan was announced in April 2024, authorizing CBSH to buy back up to 5 million shares.



At the beginning of this month, Raymond James Financial, Inc. RJF announced a new share repurchase program alongside an 8% increase in quarterly cash dividends.



Under the buyback plan, RJF will be able to repurchase up to $2 billion worth of shares. The plan does not have an expiration date. This new program will replace the existing share repurchase plan of $1.5 billion, which was announced in December 2024. As of Dec. 2, 2025, roughly $105 million shares were available for repurchase under the previous plan.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

