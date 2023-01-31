Ally Financial Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.36, changing hands as high as $32.37 per share. Ally Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALLY's low point in its 52 week range is $22.34 per share, with $51.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.47.

