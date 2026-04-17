Ally Financial Q1 Swings To Earnings

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), on Friday reported profit in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to the shareholders came in at $291 million compared with loss of $253 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.93 versus loss per share of $0.82 last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders increased to $346 million from $179 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.11 versus $0.58 last year.

Revenue surged to $2.10 billion from $1.54 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted revenue also jumped to $2.18 billion from $2.07 billion in the same period last year.

In the pre-market trading, Ally Financial is 3.18% higher at $43.28 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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