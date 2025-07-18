Ally Financial Posts 36% Adjusted EPS

Key Points Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.99 beat analyst estimates by 22% for Q2 2025, marking a 36% increase from the prior year.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), a digital-focused consumer finance company specializing in auto loans, insurance, and banking, released its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on July 18, 2025. The most significant headline was a clear beat on both earnings and revenue: adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.99, surpassing the $0.81 estimate, while revenue landed at $2,064 million, ahead of the $2,038 million consensus. Net income attributable to common shareholders (GAAP) increased to $324 million from $191 million in Q2 2024. These results reflect a 36% rise in adjusted EPS. The sale of its credit card business in April 2025 enabled the company to channel capital back to its core strengths and push capital ratios higher. Overall, the quarter saw strengthened financial performance, growing deposit customers, and continued focus on digital banking and automotive finance, despite some ongoing challenges in the auto segment's profitability and credit provisions.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.99 $0.81 $0.73 35.6% EPS (GAAP) $1.04 $0.62 67.7% Revenue (GAAP) $2.1 billion $2.04 billion $2.02 billion 4.0% Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $324 million $191 million 69.6% Adjusted Tangible Book Value per Share $37.30 $33.01 13.0%

Overview of Ally Financial's Business and Strategic Focus

Ally Financial operates as a leading provider of digital banking services, auto finance, and related insurance products in the United States. Its core strengths include vast automotive lending, online deposit-taking, and a growing insurance arm, all delivered through a technology-driven platform.

Recently, the company has sharpened its strategy by selling non-core businesses such as credit cards and mortgages. It now focuses on its core areas: Dealer Financial Services, Corporate Finance, and Deposits. Success for Ally depends on maintaining prudent credit standards, leveraging technology to win new customers, managing costs, and preserving adequate capital buffers. Its ability to innovate and retain a strong banking brand also plays a key role in attracting and keeping customers in a competitive landscape.

Quarter Highlights: Financial and Business Developments

The quarter brought several notable developments. The most prominent was the completed sale of the credit card business, finalized on April 1, 2025. This divestiture helped boost the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio to 9.9%, up 38 basis points from the previous quarter, and reduced business complexity.

In auto finance, GAAP pre-tax income in the Auto Finance segment fell by $112 million year over year, settling at $472 million. This drop was mainly due to lower lease gains and smaller commercial auto balances. Despite this, consumer auto loan originations increased to $11.0 billion, sourced from a record 3.9 million applications. The portfolio remained focused on higher-quality borrowers, with 42% of originations in the top credit tier. Retail auto net charge-off rates—a measure of unrecoverable loans—dropped to 1.75%, and 30-day+ delinquencies improved for the first time since 2021, falling to 4.88%.

The Insurance segment delivered a $28 million GAAP pre-tax profit, an improvement of $68 million from last year. This was mainly credited to favorable valuations on equity securities. Written premiums edged up to $349 million, a 2% increase, though insurance losses rose due to higher weather-related claims. Dealer inventory exposure reached $48 billion, up 23% year over year, linking insurance more closely with auto-related activities.

Within Corporate Finance, pre-tax income was $96 million, down $13 million from last year. The portfolio remained high quality, with low rates of criticized (at-risk) and non-accrual loans. This group focuses on secured lending to mid-sized businesses, with all loans secured by first claims on borrower assets and return on equity for the segment at 31%.

Ally's digital banking saw continued growth. Retail deposits totaled $143.2 billion, up $1.1 billion from a year ago. The funded base remained strong, with 92% of retail deposits protected by federal deposit insurance, and 88% core deposit funded rather than higher-cost sources. The company added 30,000 net new customers, bringing the total to 3.4 million and marking 65 straight quarters of retail deposit customer growth.

The company's net interest margin excluding original issue discount (non-GAAP)—a key profitability measure calculated as the difference between interest income and funding costs as a percentage of assets—rose by 10 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.45%. Management cited successful deposit repricing actions and refinements in the funding mix as contributing factors. The average rate paid on retail deposits declined year over year, helping manage funding costs amid industry shifts in interest rates.

Provision for credit losses—funds set aside for potential loan defaults—declined $73 million to $384 million, primarily driven by the sale of credit card and lower retail auto net charge-offs.

Cost management was another positive. For the seventh consecutive year-over-year quarter, controllable expenses—excluding insurance losses, commissions, and FDIC fees—declined as reported.

There were no share repurchases during the period, but the regular $0.30 per share quarterly dividend was maintained, in line with previous quarters.

Products, Segment Metrics, and Emerging Trends

The auto loans franchise remains a cornerstone for Ally’s Dealer Financial Services segment, which supports both consumer retail and dealer commercial needs. Consumer auto loan balances rose slightly, while commercial assets (loans to dealerships for their inventory needs) declined as new car inventories fell industrywide. In insurance, products primarily involve policies connected to auto loans and dealer coverage.

The bank's digital product suite powers customer acquisition and engagement, building deposit relationships in a digital-only environment. Millennials and younger customers accounted for 75% of new deposit clients

Looking Forward: Guidance and Watch Points

Expecting headwinds from the sale of the card business to be offset by strategic deposit repricing and funding improvements.

No changes to forward dividend policy were announced, and the quarterly payout stays at $0.30 per share. For the next few quarters, investors may want to watch auto finance profit trends, evolving credit quality, weather-driven impacts in insurance, deposit flows in the digital bank, and the timing of any future share repurchases.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

