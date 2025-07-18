Ally Financial Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $324 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ally Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $309 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Revenue held steady at $2.06 billion

Ally Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $324 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $2.06 Bln vs. $2.06 Bln last year.

