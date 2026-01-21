Ally Financial Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $300 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $81 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ally Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $341 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $1.615 billion from $1.524 billion last year.

Ally Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $300 Mln. vs. $81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $1.615 Bln vs. $1.524 Bln last year.

