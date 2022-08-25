Ally Business Checking Review

Launched in 2009, Ally Bank is a full-service online bank that’s home to several popular personal bank accounts and services. It’s also a viable option for business owners looking for loans, vehicle financing and other corporate financing offerings.

But what about a business checking account?

Does Ally Offer a Business Checking Account?

While Ally Bank provides full-service products and services for individuals, it doesn’t currently have a business checking account—or any business-specific bank accounts, for that matter. If you’re set on opening a business checking account, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

But we found business owners may discover they can use Ally’s personal banking products to their advantage. This review also covers the bank’s slate of services geared toward small businesses.

Ally Personal Checking Accounts for Business Owners

Depending on your business needs, Ally’s personal checking or savings accounts may offer enough benefits and features to manage your business finances. If not, it’s still a viable option for your personal banking needs.

carries no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements. It pays .. Account holders receive a free debit card and access to more than 43,000 fee-free Allpoint ATMs in the U.S.

For a more complete banking system, you can pair Ally Interest Checking with an or . Both accounts currently earn APY on all balance tiers and charge in monthly maintenance fees. Ally Money Market Accounts also come with a debit card and fee-free ATM access.

Other Ally Business Banking Products and Services

Despite its lack of a business checking account, Ally does offer other business-related products and services.

Ally offers business vehicle financing to meet a variety of business needs. Options include:

Specialty vehicle financing

Heavy-duty truck financing

Commercial line of credit

Municipal lease-purchase plan

Ally Corporate Finance is an option for select private equity-owned U.S.-based businesses. Products and services include:

Asset-based loans

Cash flow financing

Real estate loans

Unitranche financing

Ally also provides financing to specialty sectors, like the health care and technology industries. The bank has dedicated staff that works directly with businesses and organizations to find the best lending solutions to meet their needs.

Access on the Go

As an online bank, Ally accounts are only accessible via the web or through the bank’s mobile app. Ally’s app has a on the Apple App Store and a on Google Play.

Through the app, customers can check balances, transfer funds, deposit checks, pay bills, send money with Zelle and find fee-free ATMs. You can also access Ally Invest, the bank’s collection of investment products and services.

Pros

An Ally personal checking account might be enough for some business owners.

Ally Corporate Financing still gives business owners access to some business features.

Cons

Ally doesn’t offer a business checking account.

Ally has no physical branches.

How Ally Business Checking Stacks Up

Since Ally doesn’t offer any business checking accounts, it’s impossible to compare it to other business checking options. Some entrepreneurs or small business owners may be able to get by using an Ally personal checking account and other personal banking products.

But going elsewhere and opening one of the best business checking accounts could be a better option, especially if you want or need access to additional business banking features.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Ally FDIC insured?

Yes, Ally Bank is FDIC insured (FDIC certificate No. 57803). The federal government insures banking products from Ally up to $250,000 per depositor, for each account ownership category. FDIC insurance protects your money in the event of a bank failure.

Does Ally offer a business checking account?

No, Ally doesn’t offer a business checking account at this time. The bank has only a personal interest checking account.

Can I open an Ally business checking account online?

No. Unfortunately, Ally Bank doesn’t offer any business bank accounts, including a business checking account. You can open a personal checking account online through Ally’s website.

What is Ally Corporate Financing?

Ally Corporate Financing offers lending solutions to select U.S.-based midmarket businesses and specialty industries, like health care and technology.

