Allurion Technologies presents data at Obesity Week

Allurion Technologies (ALUR) announced the presentation of two abstracts at Obesity Week, the annual meeting of The Obesity Society. The first abstract comprises outcomes data from Allurion’s largest real-world cohort on record. The data, gathered from 19,428 patients across 72 countries treated between 2018 and 2023 with the Allurion Program with results tracked digitally through the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, reveals consistent and significant weight loss outcomes with an average weight reduction of 12.2% at four months across the population. The second abstract reports on outcomes of the Allurion Program for 27 patients previously treated with liraglutide who did not respond to their GLP-1 treatment. 55% had no weight loss and 45% had weight loss of less than 5% with GLP-1 medications. The study showed that these patients achieved an average weight reduction of 17.6% after just four months on the Allurion Program.

