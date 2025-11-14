ALLT Gears Up to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Allot Ltd. ALLT is set to report its third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 13, 2025, before the bell.

The bottom-line estimate for the soon-to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 4 cents per share, indicating an increase of 33.3% year over year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $26 million, which indicates a rise of 11.9% year over year.

Expectations for ALLT This Time Around

Allot’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have benefited from strong SECaaS momentum, driven by growing traction with Verizon Business’s mobile offering. The tier-1 EMEA contract further strengthens bookings and backlog, enhancing revenue visibility and supporting overall commercial momentum in the quarter.

The company’s improved operating performance, evident from the year-over-year increase in gross profit and gross margin in the second quarter of 2025, supports expectations of stronger earnings. This improvement in profitability, combined with enhanced revenue visibility from recent deals, is expected to have contributed to bottom-line growth in the upcoming period.

What Our Model Says About ALLT

Our proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for Allot this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ALLT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Q3 Performance of Stocks

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $2.15 per share beat the consensus estimate by 4.2% and increased 10.3% year over year. Total revenues of $4.04 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.4% and rose 4% year over year. The increase in the top line was led by a 2.6% jump in revenues from organic growth.

ManpowerGroup, Inc. MAN posted impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly adjusted earnings per share came in at 83 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% but decreased 35.7% year over year. Total revenues of $4.63 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and rose 2.3% year over year.

