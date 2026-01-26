Allstate Rides on Pricing Power & Protection Unit, But Risks Persist

The Allstate Corporation ALL is well-positioned to sustain growth as disciplined pricing actions, steady premium expansion, an expanding Protection Services business and improving investment income strengthen its operating profile. Strong cash generation further enhances financial flexibility. That said, elevated leverage and catastrophe exposure remain key overhangs for the stock.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s driving the story.

A core pillar of Allstate’s growth has been consistent premium expansion across its diversified insurance portfolio. Through targeted rate hikes, portfolio optimization and disciplined underwriting, the company has been able to counter rising claims costs. Net premiums earned rose 10.4% in 2023 and accelerated to 11.3% in 2024, before climbing another 7.6% during the first nine months of 2025. Management continues to fine-tune pricing and product features, positioning the company to protect margins while maintaining customer retention.

Investment income has also emerged as a notable tailwind. Benefiting from higher yields, portfolio growth, and solid performance-based returns, Allstate’s net investment income increased 3.1% year over year in 2023, surged 24.8% in 2024 and advanced another 13% in the first nine months of 2025. This improvement provides an important earnings buffer, particularly during periods of underwriting volatility.

Another important growth engine is Allstate’s Protection Services platform. The segment has expanded through strategic acquisitions, international partnerships and the rollout of new offerings that extend beyond traditional markets. Segment revenues grew 11.5% in 2023 and accelerated to 16.2% in 2024, followed by a further 12% increase in the first nine months of 2025. As consumers seek broader protection and service-based solutions, this business adds diversification and recurring revenue potential.

Cash flow strength remains a major positive. Operating cash flow more than doubled in 2024 to $8.9 billion and totaled $7.1 billion in the first nine months of 2025. Over the past five years, Allstate has returned $11.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, underscoring management’s commitment to capital returns. As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company still had $695 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

ALL’s Earnings Surprise History

Allstate boasts a solid earnings surprise record. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 47.3%.

ALL’s Risks to Watch

Allstate’s leverage ratio is above the industry average. As of Sept. 30, 2025, debt stood at $8.1 billion, compared with a cash balance of $931 million. Its total debt-to-total capital ratio of 22.7% exceeds the industry average of 15.6%.

Catastrophe exposure continues to weigh on underwriting results despite extensive reinsurance protection. Catastrophe losses reached $5 billion in 2024 and increased another 4.3% year over year in the first nine months of 2025. Additionally, inflation, supply-chain constraints, and rising vehicle complexity are driving higher auto repair and replacement costs, while increased traffic volumes are likely to push claims frequency higher.

How Are Allstate’s Peers Performing?

Allstate is not alone in benefiting from a favorable pricing environment, as peers such as American Financial Group, Inc. AFG and Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL are also seeing healthy premium growth.

American Financial Group continues to see steady expansion in premiums, supported by firm pricing across property and casualty policy renewals. The company remains focused on disciplined underwriting, which helps preserve profitability even as claims costs fluctuate. In addition, growth in average invested asset balances has been lifting American Financial’s P&C investment income.

Arch Capital Group, meanwhile, has built a strong long-term record of premium growth. From 2018 through 2024, the company delivered a CAGR of 12.9% in net premiums written, reflecting consistent execution across market cycles. Ongoing rate increases, solid new business generation and deeper penetration within existing accounts continue to support top-line momentum. On the investment side, Arch Capital is also benefiting from dependable returns from its expanding fixed income portfolio, along with improved contributions from non-fixed income assets.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.