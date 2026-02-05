The Allstate Corp Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.803 billion, or $14.37 per share. This compares with $1.899 billion, or $7.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $3.788 billion or $14.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $17.345 billion from $16.506 billion last year.

The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.803 Bln. vs. $1.899 Bln. last year. -EPS: $14.37 vs. $7.07 last year. -Revenue: $17.345 Bln vs. $16.506 Bln last year.

Further, the company said: “The common shareholder dividend will increase to $1.08, payable on April 1, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2026. In addition, a $4.0 billion share repurchase program, over 24 months, will commence once the existing $1.5 billion program has been fully executed.”

