Markets
ALL

The Allstate Corp Q4 Profit Rises

February 05, 2026 — 01:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.803 billion, or $14.37 per share. This compares with $1.899 billion, or $7.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $3.788 billion or $14.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $17.345 billion from $16.506 billion last year.

The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.803 Bln. vs. $1.899 Bln. last year. -EPS: $14.37 vs. $7.07 last year. -Revenue: $17.345 Bln vs. $16.506 Bln last year.

Further, the company said: “The common shareholder dividend will increase to $1.08, payable on April 1, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2026. In addition, a $4.0 billion share repurchase program, over 24 months, will commence once the existing $1.5 billion program has been fully executed.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.