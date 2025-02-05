The Allstate Corp Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.90 billion, or $7.07 per share. This compares with $1.46 billion, or $5.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $2.06 billion or $7.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $16.506 billion from $14.832 billion last year.

The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.90 Bln. vs. $1.46 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.07 vs. $5.52 last year. -Revenue: $16.506 Bln vs. $14.832 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.