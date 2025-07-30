The Allstate Corp Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.079 billion, or $7.76 per share. This compares with $301 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.591 billion or $5.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $16.633 billion from $15.714 billion last year.

The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

