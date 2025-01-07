Allstate (ALL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Allstate (ALL) closed at $186.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.42%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.89%.

The insurer's stock has dropped by 6.6% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 3.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.7%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Allstate in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.75, signifying a 1.2% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $16.71 billion, showing a 12.06% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Allstate should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Allstate presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Allstate has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.7 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.21.

One should further note that ALL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.39. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

