Allscripts' (MDRX) Services Leveraged by Next Level Urgent Care

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. MDRX was recently selected by Next Level Urgent Care to enhance connectivity, provide improved electronic health record (EHR) workflows and significantly advance analytics to all of its locations. Next Level Urgent Care provides walk-in care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries with locations throughout the Houston area. Under this partnership, the Allscripts Touchworks platform as well as Microsoft Azure hosting and services will be implemented across all Next Level Urgent Care facilities.

Per Allscripts’ management, the recent partnership will help support Next Level Urgent Care’s efforts to deliver excellent healthcare to Houston while achieving its business and operational goals.

Strategic Significance of the Association

Next Level Urgent Care clinics provide an alternative for the treatment of non-life-threatening health conditions, being the first organization in Texas to receive Urgent Care Center Accreditation through the American Academy of Urgent Care Medicine (AAUCM). The recent partnership with Allscripts will assist Next Level Urgent Care in establishing a single, clinical, patient record and unified workflow for medical staff to better serve patients seeking high-quality, cost-effective, immediate medical care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

Further, Next Level Urgent Care is working to promote healthy patient populations and manage care quality within communities by implementing an enterprise patient engagement solution such as FollowMyHealth.

Few Words on TouchWorks EHR

TouchWorks EHR is a renowned EHR platform for large, multi-specialty practices, management services organization platforms as well as academic and independent delivery networks. This EHR can benefit ambulatory practices, including teaching and research-oriented practices, by providing improved patient care and better facilitation of population health initiatives.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in MarketsandMarkets, the global clinical workflow solutions market is expected to see a CAGR of 14.8% during 2020-2025. Factors such as government initiatives promoting the adoption of Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) solutions, several benefits associated with clinical workflow solutions in terms of enhancing patient care and safety, increasing patient volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic, greater adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions, and the growing need to curb healthcare costs are driving the market.

Given the substantial market prospects, the recent adoption of Allscripts’ EHR platform and Microsoft Azure hosting & services by Next level Urgent Care seems well-timed.

Notable Developments

Allscripts engaged in a number of significant developments in October 2021.

The company launched Allscripts Guided Scheduling within the Allscripts Practice Management. The Allscripts Guided Scheduling is artificial intelligence (AI) scheduling application that optimizes providers’ days by utilizing real-time provider, practice, and industry data. The system looks at crucial clinical and operational metrics to help users schedule each patient visit appropriately.

Allscripts’ business unit Veradigm entered into a new agreement with CareMetx to directly integrate the latter’s solutions and services into the Veradigm AccelRx specialty medication platform. Under the terms of the agreement, Veradigm’s AccelRx automated solutions for specialty medication enrollment, among others, will be available directly to CareMetx clients.

Share Price Performance

