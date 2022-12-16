Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: MDRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.64, changing hands as low as $17.50 per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDRX's low point in its 52 week range is $13.59 per share, with $23.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.56.

