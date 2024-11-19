News & Insights

Allot Posts Narrower Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

November 19, 2024 — 06:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Allot Ltd. (ALLT) posted a net loss on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $12.4 million, or $0.32 per share, a year ago. Net income on a non-GAAP basis was $1.3 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $10.8 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Total revenues for the third quarter were $23.2 million, a 3% increase compared to $22.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Allot expects to remain around breakeven on a non-GAAP operating profit basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

