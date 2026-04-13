Allogene Soars On ALPHA3 Trial Data

(RTTNews) - Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) are up over 50% at $4.32 today, following data from the planned interim futility analysis of its pivotal, randomized Phase 2 ALPHA3 trial in first-line (1L) consolidation large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).

ALPHA3 is a pivotal Phase 2 study evaluating first-line consolidation with cemacabtagene ansegedleucel (cema-cel) in patients with large B-cell lymphoma who have minimal residual disease after responding to standard therapy.

According to the trial results, Cemacabtagene ansegedleucel (cema-cel) showed strong activity in first-line consolidation for large B-cell lymphoma, with 58.3% of patients achieving minimal residual disease (MRD) clearance compared to 16.7% in the observation group.

Enrollment in the phase 2 ALPHA3 trial is expected to be completed by the end of 2027, with an interim event-free survival (EFS) analysis planned for mid-2027 and the primary EFS readout expected in mid-2028.

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