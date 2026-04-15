Allogene Prices $175 Mln Offering At $2 Per Share; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) priced the previously announced $175 million public offering of 87.50 million shares at $2.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about April 16, 2026.

Also, Allogene has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 13.12 million additional shares.

Allogene expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including clinical trials, research and development, general and administrative expenses, and capital expenditures.

The company is currently developing allogenic CAR-T (Allo CAR T) therapies to treat autoimmune and cancer indications, including lymphoma, small cell lung cancer (SCLC), gastric and pancreatic cancers.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and TD Cowen are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.

ALLO has traded between $0.86 and $4.46 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $2.28, down 25.37%.

In the overnight market, ALLO is down 6.14% at $2.14.

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